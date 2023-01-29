Barclays Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGF.B. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised AGF Management from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$8.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$5.63 and a 1-year high of C$8.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.56. The firm has a market cap of C$547.95 million and a PE ratio of 10.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 41,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$272,681.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,352,318.50.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

