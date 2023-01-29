ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at CSFB

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ATCO to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$42.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$39.80 and a 12-month high of C$48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.02.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

