Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LICY stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LICY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Li-Cycle by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

