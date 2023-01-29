Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Li-Cycle Price Performance
LICY stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LICY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
