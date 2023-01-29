Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 38.9% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $590,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $424,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

