Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given New $6.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 480.89% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $40.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

