Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Simmons First National Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. Simmons First National has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $29.57.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Simmons First National by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 318,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simmons First National by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,619,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,236,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Simmons First National by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,264,000 after purchasing an additional 165,256 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

