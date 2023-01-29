Mizuho Trims Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Target Price to $195.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $208.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LNG. Cowen reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.15.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $110.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

