Jonestrading Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HAFC opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.