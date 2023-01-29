Morgan Stanley Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $166.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.85.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

