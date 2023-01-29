Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) PT Raised to $12.00

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of GCMG opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Grosvenor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Grosvenor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 241.25%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Grosvenor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.