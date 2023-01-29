The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $34.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

