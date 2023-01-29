Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.70 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 17.70.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,947,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.