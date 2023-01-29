IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Raised to $530.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $530.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $485.00.

IDXX opened at $487.00 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $574.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.19 and a 200-day moving average of $390.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

