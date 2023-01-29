F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.21.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. F5 has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $217.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.26.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in F5 by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in F5 by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

