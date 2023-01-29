F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.21.

Shares of FFIV opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. F5 has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $217.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.26.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in F5 by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in F5 by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

