Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,863 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,869,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

