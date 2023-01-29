Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation traded as high as $60.51 and last traded at $59.71, with a volume of 319594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.74.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

