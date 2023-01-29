BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Up 147.5% in January

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,000 shares, an increase of 147.5% from the December 31st total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,560,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRBL opened at $0.00 on Friday. BrewBilt Brewing has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries.

