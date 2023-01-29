Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 341.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIPKF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Winpak from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $30.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. Winpak has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.