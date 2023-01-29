Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Expands By 58.6%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the December 31st total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,215.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

WOLTF opened at $108.25 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.66.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

About Wolters Kluwer

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.