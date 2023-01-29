Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Expands By 58.6%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the December 31st total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,215.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
WOLTF opened at $108.25 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.66.
About Wolters Kluwer
