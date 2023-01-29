Short Interest in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Drops By 51.1%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the December 31st total of 581,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.22 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.