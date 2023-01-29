Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
