Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

