First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNX opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $100.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.378 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

