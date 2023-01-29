Short Interest in Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Decreases By 20.1%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,754,100 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 4,698,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,975.8 days.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $1.02 on Friday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, construction, and operation of water treatment plants mad wind turbines. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others.

