Short Interest in Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Decreases By 20.1%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,754,100 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 4,698,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,975.8 days.
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $1.02 on Friday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.
About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (XJNGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.