NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NovAccess Global Price Performance
OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.20 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.
NovAccess Global Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovAccess Global (XSNX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.