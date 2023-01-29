NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NovAccess Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.20 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Get NovAccess Global alerts:

NovAccess Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of diagnostics, therapeutics in cancer, and neurological diseases and the development of immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Cuyahoga County, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.