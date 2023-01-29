Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yamato Stock Performance
YATRY stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Yamato has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.
Yamato Company Profile
