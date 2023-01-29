Short Interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Increases By 153.0%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 153.0% from the December 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 625.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mahindra & Mahindra in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

