Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fosterville South Exploration Stock Down 15.1 %

Shares of Fosterville South Exploration stock opened at 0.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.28. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12 month low of 0.20 and a 12 month high of 0.63.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

