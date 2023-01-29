ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Short Interest Up 153.4% in January

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 153.4% from the December 31st total of 414,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ContraFect Stock Down 25.6 %

Shares of CFRX opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ContraFect has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.