Short Interest in Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Drops By 37.9%

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 426,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,323.5 days.

Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance

YNGFF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Yangzijiang Financial has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.26.

Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd provides micro-financing, debt investments, and other investments. The company is based in Jingjiang, China. Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd.(SGX:YF8) operates independently of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. as of June 2, 2022.

