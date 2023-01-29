Short Interest in Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Drops By 37.9%

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 426,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,323.5 days.
Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance
YNGFF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Yangzijiang Financial has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.26.
Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile
