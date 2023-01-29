ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $185.59 and last traded at $187.35. Approximately 72,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 480,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.64.

Specifically, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $9,863,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $771,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,178.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,863,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,300 shares of company stock worth $13,881,584 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.90 and its 200 day moving average is $247.97.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ShockWave Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Tobam acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

