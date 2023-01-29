Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $80.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Calix traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $54.04. Approximately 87,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 886,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

CALX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Get Calix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Calix Stock Down 9.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 205.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 167.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.76.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.