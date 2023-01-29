Stride (NYSE:LRN) Trading Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $41.76 and last traded at $41.74. Approximately 93,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 709,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Stride alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Stride Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Stride by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.