Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $290.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 408,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 351,478 shares.The stock last traded at $253.52 and had previously closed at $247.77.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RACE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 143.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ferrari by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.67.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

