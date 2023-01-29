Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Trading Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) were down 6.3% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Marcus & Millichap traded as low as $35.74 and last traded at $35.84. Approximately 22,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 107,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,185 shares of company stock worth $290,563 in the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.84 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.32%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

