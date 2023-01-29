Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Trading Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) were down 6.3% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Marcus & Millichap traded as low as $35.74 and last traded at $35.84. Approximately 22,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 107,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap
In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,185 shares of company stock worth $290,563 in the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68.
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.84 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.32%.
Marcus & Millichap Company Profile
Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marcus & Millichap (MMI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.