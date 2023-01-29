Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 3.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 19,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 890,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,760,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 322,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,260 and have sold 216,598 shares valued at $2,009,085. Insiders own 22.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 860.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,369,000 after buying an additional 3,226,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,750,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

