Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares were up 7% on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $60.45 and last traded at $60.11. Approximately 1,953,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,344,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,067 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,909.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

