FY2022 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.08. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.80.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $159.28 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $160.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.83 and its 200 day moving average is $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 267,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,451,000 after acquiring an additional 195,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

