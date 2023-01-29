FY2022 EPS Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Latham Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Latham Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

SWIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.05 million, a PE ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.71. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

