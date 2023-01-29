Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Insider John Hornby Sells 268,848 Shares

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) insider John Hornby sold 268,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £389,829.60 ($482,641.57).

John Hornby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Luceco alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, John Hornby purchased 2,334 shares of Luceco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £1,797.18 ($2,225.06).

Luceco Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of LON:LUCE opened at GBX 152.80 ($1.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £245.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1,389.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.46. Luceco plc has a 1 year low of GBX 63.47 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 319.50 ($3.96).

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.