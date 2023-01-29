Timothy Andrew Roberts Acquires 42,000 Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) insider Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 238 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £99,960 ($123,758.82).

BOOT stock opened at GBX 239 ($2.96) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.22. Henry Boot PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 349 ($4.32). The company has a market capitalization of £319.00 million and a PE ratio of 770.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.83) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

