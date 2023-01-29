Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Advaxis Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.17. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $13.12.
Advaxis Company Profile
