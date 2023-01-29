Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Advaxis Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.17. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

