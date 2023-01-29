GFL Environmental Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 1.7 %

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

GFL stock opened at C$41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$31.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.91%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

