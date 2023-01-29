Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL) Insider Buys £10,169.46 in Stock

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Rating) insider Richard Steele purchased 56,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £10,169.46 ($12,590.64).
Skillcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of SKL opened at GBX 17.98 ($0.22) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.08 million and a P/E ratio of 46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Skillcast Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 35.50 ($0.44).

