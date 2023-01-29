Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL) Insider Buys £10,169.46 in Stock

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Rating) insider Richard Steele purchased 56,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £10,169.46 ($12,590.64).

Skillcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKL opened at GBX 17.98 ($0.22) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.08 million and a P/E ratio of 46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Skillcast Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 35.50 ($0.44).

Skillcast Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Skillcast Group plc provides staff compliance training services in the United Kingdom, Malta, and internationally. It offers compliance courses and bespoke e-learning solutions; Learning Management System, a fully managed software-as-a-service that enables companies to build and deliver digital training content; Policy Hub, an online tool that provides corporate policy management solution; Training 360, a solution for recording in-person training, mentoring, and consultations; event management solutions; SMCR 360, a technology-based software solution; data integration solutions; and Regtech tools to manage compliance needs.

