GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Insider Sells £32,071,579.50 in Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) insider Michael Danson sold 2,788,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($14.24), for a total value of £32,071,579.50 ($39,707,291.69).

GlobalData Stock Down 3.5 %

GlobalData stock opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55. GlobalData Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 900 ($11.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,448 ($17.93). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,230.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,148.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6,250.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.81) price objective on shares of GlobalData in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

