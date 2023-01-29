Sunil Vadgama Acquires 61,353 Shares of Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE) Stock

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Rating) insider Sunil Vadgama purchased 61,353 shares of Image Scan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £1,227.06 ($1,519.20).
Image Scan Price Performance
LON IGE opened at GBX 1.63 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.27. Image Scan Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04). The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00.
About Image Scan
