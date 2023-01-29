FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Increased by Analyst

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$9.38 million for the quarter.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AYA. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

TSE:AYA opened at C$8.22 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of C$954.82 million and a PE ratio of -228.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.03.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

