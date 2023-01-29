Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo Buys 40,000 Shares of Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX) Stock

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Rating) insider Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($4,952.33).

Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 16th, Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo purchased 125,000 shares of Ajax Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,476.04).

On Tuesday, November 1st, Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo bought 250,000 shares of Ajax Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,380.83).

Ajax Resources Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of LON AJAX opened at GBX 10.43 ($0.13) on Friday. Ajax Resources Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.90 ($0.15). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.27.

Ajax Resources Company Profile

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

