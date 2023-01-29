Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 401,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,214,498 shares.The stock last traded at $61.44 and had previously closed at $58.56.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 49.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. Olin’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

