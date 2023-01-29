STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 1,230,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 3,268,055 shares.The stock last traded at $47.34 and had previously closed at $46.69.

The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.