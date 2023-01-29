Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $91.75, but opened at $88.00. Eastman Chemical shares last traded at $88.47, with a volume of 258,868 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

